Trevor Noah makes sense of Sarah Palin's nonsensical return to politics

Sarah Palin’s return is putting a big smile on “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah’s face.

The Comedy Central show opened up Wednesday’s episode by telling the tale of Palin’s rise to prominence, as if it were a horror movie: as John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 election.

“For months, she roamed the countryside, destroying the rule of politics and grammar, chanting things like ‘Oh, be changie,’ and ‘Drill, baby, drill,’ and ‘Lipstick on a pig,'” correspondent Jessica Williams explained.

The tale ends with Palin suddently disappearing, having a couple failed cable shows, and only being able to return if she’s summoned…

Well, she has been summoned. Palin has joined the campaign trail with Donald Trump after endorsing the Republican presidential candidate earlier this week.

Noah then broke down why Palin is great for America, and him. It seems that when he was taking the hosting job, he was warned that it could be hard being an “outsider” in the middle of an American election.

“But it turns out it wasn’t true,” the South African comedian said. “It turns out a lot of the presidential candidates are in the same position as I am. I feel like every day I read something in the news and go, ‘Hah! I didn’t know that about the government.’ And at the same time, Donald Trump is reading the same newspaper going, ‘Huh, neither did I.'”

Noah then analysed Palin’s endorsement speech for Trump, with its unusual stops and starts and unique phrases only Palin could coin. “She’s all over the place. Like it’s not even human,” he said. “The only thing Sarah Palin hates more than Obama is punctuation. No one talks like that. It’s almost like she’s a malfunctioning robot.”

Watch Noah explain Palin’s return to the election stage below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.