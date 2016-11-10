Trevor Noah on election night: I do not understand how America can be 'this hateful'

Trevor Noah wasn’t in the mood for jokes when “The Daily Show” went live at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday as it was becoming clear that Donald Trump was on a path to winning the presidential race.

“This is it, the end of the presidential race, and it feels like the end of the world,” the host said. “You know, I’m not going to lie, I don’t know if you’ve come to the right place for jokes tonight, because this is the first time throughout this entire race where I’m officially s—ting my pants.”

By the time the show was on, Trump was beating Hillary Clinton in the battleground states and breaking through in traditionally Democratic ones. It left Noah, who has been an adamant critic of Trump, somewhat dumbfounded.

“I genuinely do not understand how America can be this disorganized or this hateful,” he said. “I don’t know which one it is.”

Noah sense of humour wasn’t totally dampened. He made light of the global markets reacting negatively to Trump’s probable win, including our neighbour to the South.

“The Mexican peso is crashing,” he said. “That’s what’s happening to Mexico’s currency, which means that if Trump does win, Mexico can’t afford to pay for that wall.”

