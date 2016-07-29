Trevor Noah: Why Donald Trump's ties to Russia are so dangerous

Trevor Noah believes that Donald Trump should be judged by the company he keeps, or at least the leaders he admires.

Earlier this week, the Republican presidential candidate and his team denied having any association, financial or otherwise, to Russia, as suspicion rose when Trump suggested that Russian hackers find Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails.

As far as his ties to Russia, Trump and Putin have expressed their mutual admiration a number of times. And Trump’s campaign manager used to work for a Ukrainian prime minister and ally of Putin. On top of that, there are reports that Trump has become increasingly reliant on Russian money from wealthy sources close to Putin.

Noah pointed out on Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show” that Manafort called the accusations of ties to Russian money “absurd,” which is also the word he used to describe the accusations that Melania Trump plagiarized part of her RNC speech from Michelle Obama. Later, Melania’s speech writer confirmed that they did copy lines from Obama’s speech.

“It’s smart, actually, because when you think about it, ‘absurd’ doesn’t mean untrue,” Noah said of Manafort’s responses. “It just means ridiculous. Platypuses are absurd, but they still exist. So, Manafort is right. He isn’t saying the Russia accusations are false. He’s just acknowledging that all of this is bats— crazy.”

Noah said he’s perplexed by how much Trump gets away with saying and the fact that he’s an actual choice in the presidential election.

“Donald Trump is almost like global warming right now,” the host said. “People are trying to deny that it’s real. They think it is something we can worry about later. But it is happening right now. And it also involves a lot of cow s—.”

The host then said that the presidential race shouldn’t even be a contest. If the option is Hillary Clinton, the “worst-case scenario” would be a bad president for four years. But the comedian warned of something way longer if Trump were president.

“These are his role models,” the host said while pointing to onscreen photos of Trump next to Russian president Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and former president of Iraq Saddam Hussein.

“And these people, once they’re in power, they don’t go away,” Noah continued. “You don’t get a chance to vote them out in four years. Their rule ends when the country ends. So to all the people out there considering voting for Trump, I hope you enjoy your vote. Because on days like this, you realise this could be the very last vote you will ever get.”

Watch the segment below:

