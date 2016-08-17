Trevor Noah: Why defending Donald Trump's comments is the 'hardest job in the world'

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump can’t be everywhere at once.

After all, “They’re not Kevin Hart,” as Trevor Noah jokes.

On Monday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah tackled the topic of campaign surrogates, or the spokespeople used to help address the media.

For Trump’s camp, Noah said it has to be the “hardest job in the world” because the surrogates have to essentially defend whatever Trump says — including outright false statements.

“Katrina Pierson [Trump’s campaign spokesperson], she took a lot of flak, and rightfully so,” Noah said on the show. “But at the same time people, I really feel so bad for her and all of Donald Trump’s surrogates because that has to be the hardest job in the world — even harder than being like a DJ at a Bar Mitzvah. Think about it, you’re playing sexy music for a group of children who are grinding and you’re trying to act like you’re not a creep… It’s a tough job.”

Using Trump’s alternating comments on President Obama’s relationship with ISIS as an example, Noah showed how much of a headache that job can be.

“The answer is yes and no? Yeah that’s exactly what America needs in a president — a man who’s so all over the place that even the people who are hired as communications specialists are now basically the shrugging emoji,” Noah said.

