Trevor Noah mocks Donald Trump's sniffing problem at the first presidential debate

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.'

“The Daily Show” went live after the first presidential debate concluded Monday night, and host Trevor Noah took the opportunity to rip into some of Donald Trump’s debate missteps, including his odd “sniffing” problem.

Noah started out by dismissing Trump’s claim that Hillary Clinton has been “fighting ISIS [her] entire adult life.”

“ISIS has been around since 2004,” Noah said. “So that would make Hillary 26 years old? And she can’t be 26 because Donald Trump wasn’t hitting on her. I don’t understand.”

The host proceeded to criticise Trump’s claim that avoiding federal taxes makes him “smart.”

“I’m sorry, what? Dude, taxes are a responsibility, not something to evade,” Noah said. “You’re running to be the No. 1 citizen of a country. You shouldn’t brag about ways you found ways to get around the rules.”

Noah concluded with a humorous montage of Trump’s “sniffing” throughout the debate, which was so persistent that it led former Vermont governor Howard Dean to question whether it was due to cocaine use.

“I don’t want to start any rumours, but there’s a reason I think Trump didn’t do well,” Noah said. “I’m not sure and I’m not trying to start rumours, but Trump was sniffing a lot at the debate. … He was probably sniffing all of the bullsh– he was saying.”

