Trevor Noah: Why Melania Trump's 'teenage boy' defence of Donald is absurd

On Monday, Melania Trump shared her take on the vulgar leaked tape that threatens her husband Donald Trump’s presidential run in new interviews.

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah shared a clip from Melania’s interviews with CNN and Fox News and suggested that she used the nearly two weeks since the tape surfaced to “practice her lines,” as her answers in both interviews are very similar.

“Wow. Hey, look on the bright side: At least she’s only plagiarizing herself now,” Noah joked, referring to Melania’s speech during the Republican National Convention, which lifted several lines from one of Michelle Obama’s past Democratic National Convention speeches.

The world was waiting to hear Melania’s reaction to the statements her husband made about kissing and grabbing women without consent. She chalked the words up to peer pressure as a result of Billy Bush egging on Donald.

An astounded Noah responded, “So, wait, you’re telling me the guy — the guy who says he’s going to tax China, wall Mexico, and knock the hell out of ISIS — that guy can’t handle himself in a conversation with Billy Bush? That’s what you’re saying? He got ‘egged on’? Apparently, Donald Trump gives into peer pressure a lot quicker than we realise.”

But that was just the start of it. She compared the grown men to “two teenage boys.” CNN host Anderson Cooper quickly reminded Melania that her husband was 59 years old at the time the tape was recorded.

“How are you going to say that with a straight face? Your 59-year-old husband is a teenage boy? But ok, I guess I understand that,” Noah said. “If you convert it, 59 is technically only 16 in douche years. And if he does act like a teenage boy, why would we let him be president? I wouldn’t even trust a teenage boy with a pair of socks, much less nuclear weapons.”

Watch the segment below:

