Trevor Noah: Here's how you know Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is lying

Kellyanne Conway has created a media frenzy after using the phrase “alternative facts,” but Trevor Noah said it isn’t hard to tell when President Donald Trump’s counselor is spinning the truth.

“We’ve talked a lot about the falsehoods that Donald Trump and his team made over the weekend,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” host said on Monday’s episode. “But on Sunday, we learned that Trump’s senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, has a different term for falsehood.”

It all started when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer refuted reports of the low attendance at Trump’s inauguration, saying, “This is the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration. Period.” Of course, ridership numbers furnished by the Washington D.C. Metro Transit Authority and photographic evidence show Spicer’s statement to be false. But Conway appeared on “Meet the Press” on Sunday and said that Spicer wasn’t lying, but instead presenting “alternative facts.”

“I like that she can taste the bulls— in her mouth,” Noah said of Conway’s gulp before her “alternative facts” argument during the interview.

Noah then launched into what he believes are the other telltale signs that Conway is presenting “alternative facts.”

“My favourite part is that you can tell she’s lying,” he said, “because after she says it she tries to casually flip her hair afterward like she’s all chill. It’s the choke, the laugh, the hair. I honestly wish my girl had a tell that big. I would win every argument.”

Then, in the spirit of honouring the Trump administration’s use of “alternative facts,” Noah enlisted “Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic to present some more regarding Trump’s inauguration and demonstrating Conway’s telltale signs. Lydic, though, takes them to extreme levels.

Watch the “Daily Show” video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.