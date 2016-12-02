Trevor Noah grills conservative host Tomi Lahren in fiery interview

Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren appeared for an interview on Trevor Noah’s “The Daily Show,” and it immediately turned confrontational as Noah asked Lahren to explain her positions.

“Why are you so angry?” Noah asked Lahren to start after showing a clip of the conservative host for TheBlaze railing against protesters of President-elect Trump in the days after Trump won the presidential election.

After saying she wasn’t actually angry, Lahren said, “Sometimes people just need to be called on their s—.”

The nearly 30-minute interview covered a lot of political and cultural ground including Lahren’s conflicted response to Trump’s lewd “Access Hollywood” tape, Colin Kaepernick, Black Lives Matter, and the “shake-up” Lahren feels Trump will bring to Washington, DC.

It grew particularly awkward when Noah asked Lahren what she would like people to know about her that they don’t understand.

“I wish that we could disagree with each other without thinking we are bad people or ill-intentioned folks. Because I criticised a black person or the Black Lives Matter movement doesn’t mean I’m anti-black. It doesn’t mean I don’t like black people or that I’m racist,” she said.

“To me true diversity is diversity of thought, not diversity of colour. I don’t see colour,” she added, the last line eliciting gasps from the audience. “I go after Hillary Clinton and she’s as white as they come.”

After Lahren said, “I don’t see colour,” Noah asked, “What do you do at a traffic light?”

Lahren also defended comparing the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK.

“You’re starting to loot, burn, and riot — what did the KKK do?” Lahren said.

“Did you say, ‘What did the KKK do?'” Noah said before pushing back against Lahren’s logic.

“There is a distinction between a movement and the people. That is something that we keep coming back to,” he said.

What the whole interview between Noah and Lahren below:



