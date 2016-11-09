Trevor Noah makes sobering final case against Donald Trump: It's 'the scariest s--t I have ever come across'

Trevor Noah is just one of the late-night hosts doing their part to convince people to go out and vote now that it’s Election Day, but the “Daily Show” host had an especially impassioned argument on the matter.

It’s no secret that Noah approves of Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump, but he put away his jokes for a moment on Monday night’s “Daily Show,” headed into Election Day, to tell viewers what he thinks about the importance of voting in this election.

“We spend a lot of time writing jokes on the show, thinking of the funniest way to share the news and talk to you. But honestly, for this segment, I just wanted to be straight-up,” Noah said. “I see people online, I see people on TV, I hear people in the streets talking about how they don’t feel like they want to vote. And I understand that. It’s not always exciting to vote. Some people go, ‘Hey, there’s no need to vote, Hillary’s up in the polls.’ Now if you are one of those people, I would urge you to reconsider. Because Hillary was up in Michigan during the primaries — they said she had a 99 per cent chance of winning, 20 points up. Bernie Sanders went on to win that.”

Noah added that though Hillary Clinton may be up in national polling, many polls are very close — in some, Clinton is up only two points.

“You realise that’s less than a field goal in American football. If you were up by three in a game, you wouldn’t be like, ‘Well, we got it folks. I think we can rest.’ You can’t rest. This is not one of the times to rest.”

The host also referenced the fervor of Trump supporters, and said Trump “has the KKK voting for him.”

“If ever there was a reason to vote, it’s because on the other side, the KKK sees an opportunity to come back into the mainstream. That is the scariest s–t I have ever come across in my life,” Noah said.

“The KKK — there is no ‘k’ in complacent, my friends,” he added.

And for those who aren’t feeling joyous about selecting Clinton, Noah had a different message.

“Even if Hillary’s a bad president, America’s had bad presidents. You can impeach a bad president, you can vote out a bad president,” he said. “You’ve never had a Donald Trump. Nobody has had a Donald Trump. No one even knows what that thing is. People go, ‘He’s an outsider, he’s not an establishment.’ Yeah, he’s not part of the human race establishment.”

Watch the Trevor Noah video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.