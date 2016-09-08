Trevor Noah slams Donald Trump's visit to a black church

Trevor Noah isn’t impressed by Donald Trump’s attempts to win over black voters, especially his recent visit to a black church in Ohio.

The Republican presidential candidate has a reason to court black voters. In July, a poll showed that his support among black voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania was 0%.

“There are more black people excited for the new Kevin James sitcom,” Noah joked of the polling numbers on Tuesday’s episode of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

After weeks of appealing to black voters, Trump visited an African-American church with Ben Carson, a former contender for the GOP presidential nomination.

“He basically has three choices. He either goes to barbershops, Tyler Perry movies, or black churches,” Noah explained. “But he’s not going to go to Tyler Perry movies, because, I mean, Madea’s a two. He’s not going to go to a barbershop, because they’d hook him up. So his only remaining option is church.”

Noah flashed a number of amusing graphics, and pointed out Trump’s apparent lack of rhythm in one news clip in which music is playing in the church.

“No. No! No! I’m sorry, I’ve got to call out the media on this one,” Noah said. “Donald Trump was not swaying to the music. He was swaying, and there happened to be music playing at the same time.”

Noah also picked apart Trump’s speech, which the real-estate mogul claimed was written “from the heart.” Then he joked about the church giving Trump a prayer shawl.

“You guys put it on the shoulders? My other friends put the white sheet over their heads,” Noah said, referring to Trump’s reported ties to the KKK and white supremacists.

Noah then brought on senior campaign correspondent Roy Wood Jr. to bring it on home.

“I feel bad for every member of that congregation,” Wood said. “Think about it: You go to church every Sunday praying to God to keep Trump out of your life, only to show up one morning to see him in the pulpit. Trump is turning good church folk into atheists. I can tell you people were not happy about this, man.”

Watch the whole segment below:

