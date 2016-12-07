Trevor Noah says there's a 'bright side' to Trump's rampant tweeting

President-elect Donald Trump has been under fire for tweeting his often controversial thoughts at all hours of the day and night. And while many find his Twitter use maddening, Trevor Noah sees an upside to it all.

“If you’re one of those people who’s freaked out by Donald Trump’s tweeting, I understand, because usually there’s protocol to the presidency,” the “Daily Show” host said on Monday’s episode. “A president will announce appointments in the Rose Garden. He’ll console the nation from the Oval Office. But for Trump, everything is on Twitter. And he tweets with the same gravity about Alec Baldwin as he does about a trillion-dollar trade war.”

Trump tweeting his every thought isn’t as bad for Noah as the alternative.

“I’m not afraid of Donald Trump,” he said. “I’m afraid of the people who support Donald Trump. And I’m not referring to his voters. I’m speaking about the people on his team, people who enable him. They know what he’s doing. They know when he’s doing something wrong. Here’s my view: A drunk is a drunk. But the person who encourages him to drive? That’s an a–hole. And Trump has a lot of arseholes around him.”

The show then played clips of Vice President-elect Mike Pence and former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway sparring with journalists, which Noah celebrated by awarding the “crapcatcher award.”

“So look, I get that it’s easy to get caught up in a wave of panic when watching Donald Trump tweet through his presidency,” Noah said. “But look on the bright side. Because of Trump’s tweets, Trump and his people can’t shade the truth, because he gives it to us unvarnished, completely unvarnished. We’ll always know what he really thinks.”

Watch Noah present the “bright side” of Trump’s rampant tweeting below:

