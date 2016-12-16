Trevor Noah: Donald Trump is finally telling the truth about his 'lying'

In the last few weeks President-elect Donald Trump has been travelling the country on a “thank you” tour, hosting rallies in areas that helped him win the presidential election.

And on Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” host Trevor Noah pointed out something he found in these speeches: the emergence of “Truth Trump.”

“The Donald voices some political opinion and then Truth Trump slips in and tells you the real deal,” Noah said.

Noah pointed out a few examples.

At a Wisconsin rally, Trump called House Speaker Paul Ryan “a fine wine — every day goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more.” But then he quickly added, “Now if he ever goes against me I’m not going to say that.”

In West Virginia, Trump said he doesn’t call the system “rigged” anymore, a comment he made often during the campaign, because he won.

“I don’t care,” he said.

“It throws everyone off because politicians aren’t supposed to be honest about their lying,” Noah said.

And then there are the “Lock her up” chants that were prevalent at Trump rallies leading up to the election, referring to Hillary Clinton. “Truth Trump” dropped a bomb on supporters when this “thank you” tour stopped in Michigan.

As the “Lock her up” chants started, Trump told the crowd, “That plays great before the election. Now we don’t care.”

“He’s like a magician telling everyone how he did the trick and still some people are like, ‘Wow, it’s magic,'” Noah said.

Watch the complete “Daily Show” segment below:

