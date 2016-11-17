Trevor Noah compares Trump to South Africa's scandalous president

Trevor Noah compared President-elect Donald Trump to Jacob Zuma, the scandalous South African president, on Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

Trevor Noah has previously discussed the similarities between Donald Trump and global dictators, but this time he focused on a leader from his homeland.

“South African voters decided to shake things up, and so we elected a man by the name of Jacob Zuma,” the host said, “a charismatic, anti-establishment president. And I know you can’t relate, but bear with me, bear with me.”

He then explained how Zuma’s style of leading has stunted the country’s rising international status staring with former President Nelson Mandela and left it a “troubled state,” as Noah put it.

“The reason I’m telling you this,” he said, “is that when you look at Zuma and Trump, it seems like they’re brothers from another mother.”

The show then ran clips of news pundits describing Zuma and then Trump in similar ways. And Noah explained that Zuma is a great indicator of what the US can expect from Trump. The similarities include unclear lines between their children running the family businesses and those kids’ access to the government, threatening to prosecute political enemies using government resources aka “state capture,” and vowing to censor the press.

The two sound similar, but Noah explained how Trump may have a leg up on Zuma.

“[Zuma] doesn’t have control of South Africa’s court system. That is a big hindrance to him, but a hindrance that El Trumpo may not have to face,” Noah said before showing clips of pundits explaining how much control Trump will have in not only choosing “as many as four” Supreme Court justices, but also over “dozens” of openings in the lower courts.

Noah then added, “Now look, there are many differences and many similarities and I’m not saying it’s going to be the same here as it is in a third-world country, of course not. I’m saying it could be much worse.”

Watch the video below:

