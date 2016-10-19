Trevor Noah: Donald Trump is 'rigging' the election against himself

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is having none of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s claim that the election has been “rigged” against him, as Noah made clear on his show Monday night.

Trump has said numerous times that the election is “rigged,” and recently stated in a tweet that the alleged conspiracy includes the media as well as “many polling places.”

“Oh, Donald Trump, the media is not ‘rigged’ against you,” Noah fired back. “They’re just recording what you say and playing it back. If anything, you’re rigging your own campaign.”

In fact, as far as the media goes, Noah thinks Trump has it all backward.

“Seriously, Donald Trump, the media has given you billions of dollars of free air time, you realise that?” the host said. “Billions of dollars! How are they rigging it against you? Even your empty podium has been on TV more than Gary Johnson and Jill Stein combined.”

Watch the video below:

