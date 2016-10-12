Trevor Noah angrily rips apart Donald Trump's 'locker room' excuse for vulgar tape: It's a 'crime'

Trevor Noah is really angry that Donald Trump feels he can explain away vulgar and aggresive comments about women that he made on a recently unearthed tape as “locker room talk.”

“Trying to make Trump’s comments sound normal is not something [Trump and his representatives] are achieving,” the host said on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show.” “That is not normal. There’s a big difference between saying dirty words and glorifying nonconsensual sexual contact. Not every guy has these conversations. No, that’s a crime. There’s a big difference.”

On the video from 2005 that surfaced on Friday, Trump, who was newly married to Melania Trump at the time, boasted to other men, including Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood,” that he tried to sleep with entertainment journalist Nancy O’Dell. At the time, O’Dell was a married woman and cohosted “Access Hollywood” with Bush.

Trump also talked about being able to “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star, they let you do it.” All the while, Bush egged on the real-estate mogul.

Noah also took issue with Trump’s insistence that the words were just “locker room talk,” and not emblematic of how he actually feels about women.

“He wasn’t in a locker room. He was in a TV interview,” Noah pointed out. “If you conduct locker room talk everywhere, it’s not the locker room, it’s you, motherf—-r!”

Watch Noah’s enraged take on Trump’s comments below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.