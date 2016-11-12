Trevor Noah: Why Donald Trump is like Jon Snow on 'Game of Thrones'

Brace yourselves, “Grame of Thrones” fans. Trevor Noah has found a way to liken Donald Trump to Jon Snow.

To do so, the “Daily Show” host explained on Thursday night who was chiefly responsible for electing the real-estate mogul to the highest office in the land. He was elected by Middle America, a part of the country that has seen their industrial areas gutted and their jobs leave the country. And the host warned against jumping to the conclusion that racists elected Trump.

“Yes, there were plenty of racists and bigots among [Trump voters], but far from all of them,” the host said on Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show.” “The final results of the election also showed that a lot of Trump voters had previously voted for President Obama, which doesn’t seem like something a racist person would do — unless they’re racist and cross-eyed.”

The show then ran news clips about the devastated towns all over Middle America after their factories closed and jobs went elsewhere.

“When you look at the election results, the colour red doesn’t necessarily mean white power,” Noah said. “It can also mean there are people who wanted the world to pay attention to them, the unseen.”

And here’s where he gets to the “Thrones” comparison: “If this were ‘Game of Thrones,’ Trump is basically Jon Snow. He realised that the Wildlings were registered voters, too. And now, their support has brought him to power.”

Watch the segment below:



