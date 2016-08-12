Trevor Noah explains what's really behind Donald Trump's 2nd Amendment comment

Trevor Noah thinks that Donald Trump’s 2nd Amendment comment reveals the real estate mogul’s real calling — and it isn’t to be president of the United States.

Earlier this week, Trump was speaking at a rally about the consequences for the 2nd Amendment if Hillary Clinton were elected and able to choose Supreme Court justices. While doing so, he made an off-the-cuff comment that appeared to advocate violence against Clinton. His campaign argued that it was not a call to arms, but a call for votes.

Noah compared the controversy to last year’s dress internet meme.

“Either this was a comment about shooting a future president or it was a call to action to vote” he said. “No one can agree. Was it a joke or was it serious? I realised that this is the dress. It’s the dress all over again… We were all seeing the exact same thing, but we couldn’t agree on what colour it was. Because obviously it was white and gold. But then half the planet saw it as blue and black, because they had a brain tumour or something. And that dress almost destroyed the world.”

That also led Noah to the conclusion that a person running for president should be able to communicate his thoughts with clarity.

“The last thing you need is a foreign leader asking, ‘Is he nuking us?'” Noah said.

In the end, the host concluded that Trump was telling a joke. And after showing clips of other wacky moments from Trump’s speeches, Noah realised that while Trump’s antics don’t make him a reliable presidential candidate, they do work for a stand-up comedian.

“So here’s what I think we need to do with Donald Trump,” Noah suggested. “We need to put him away in some underground, windowless room. And then, we need a build a wall, an exposed brick wall, with a mic and a crowd, where he can kill, just not people. And if that wall kept him focused on comedy and out of the White House, then that’s a wall Mexico would pay for.”

Watch the segment below:

