Trevor Noah will be the entertainer for the 2022 White House Correspondents’ dinner

Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will be this year’s entertainer at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 30.

Noah will be the face of the longstanding event, which is usually held once a year, but was paused at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Steven Portnoy, the association’s president and a reporter for CBS News Radio, praised Noah’s selection in a statement.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week,” he said. “We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.'”

Former President Donald Trump didn’t attend the event during his White House tenure, and it is unclear whether President Joe Biden will participate in the festivities, where in the past, politicians would let their hair down in a departure from the more staid traditions of Washington, DC.

