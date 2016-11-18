Trevor Noah slams Republicans who allowed Trump's 'reprehensible' hire: 'Shame on you'

Trevor Noah feels that Republican leaders should be ashamed for allowing President-elect Donald Trump’s appointment of controversial conservative Steve Bannon to his White House.

Bannon has caused a lot of outrage among both Democrats and Republicans. The former chairman of far-right website Breitbart News has been accused of anti-Semitism, misogyny, and helping in the spread of racist white nationalism tied to the “alt-right” movement.

“Right now, people may feel helpless, because clearly Trump is unshameable, and so is Bannon,” Noah said on Wednesday’s “The Daily Show.” “So, no matter how much noise you make about this appointment, there’s a good chance they won’t give a s—.”

“I’ll tell you who we shouldn’t forget about, these two guys, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell,” Noah continued, “the Republican leaders who never had the spine to stand up to Team Trump.”

The show then played a clip of McConnell being asked about Bannon’s appointment and simply avoiding the question and creating an awkward moment of silence.

“I’m sorry, that’s not the response of a moral leader,” Noah said. “That’s someone’s grandpa doing a really s—ty mannequin challenge.”

And as for Speaker of the House Ryan, the show played a clip of him saying he “has no concerns” regarding Bannon’s appointment and that he trusts Trump’s judgment.

“Get the f— out of here, man! You trust Donald Trump’s judgment? Since when?” Noah responded before showing numerous clips of Ryan condemning several of Trump’s statements and refusing to support his presidential campaign. “Shame on you, Paul Ryan.”

Noah then added: “And I guess we know now when it comes to putting his country first, Paul Ryan, well, he don’t give a s—.”

Watch the video below:



