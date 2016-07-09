Trevor Noah: America has 'no excuse' for its police violence problem

Trevor Noah came down hard on Americans and the police for not coming together after the Minnesota and Louisiana shootings.

“The Daily Show” host, who clearly taped the show before the deadly shootings in Dallas on Thursday night, angrily addressed America’s reaction to the deaths of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling after being shot by police earlier this week.

“It always feels like in America, it’s like if you take a stand for something you automatically are against something else. Such a strange world to be in,” Noah said. “You’re either a cat person or a dog person. You’re either Red Sox or you’re Yankees. When you text, you either write ‘LOL’ or ‘hah hah hah.'”

He continued, “But with police shootings, it shouldn’t have to work that way. For instance, if you’re pro-Black Lives Matter, you’re assumed to be anti-police. And if you’re pro-police, then you surely hate black people. It seems like it’s either pro-cop and anti-black, or pro-black and anti-cop, when in reality you can be pro-cop and pro-black, which is what we should all be.”

After giving Americans a lecture on taking sides, he then zeroed in on the importance of American police forces admitting there’s a problem. He started with police trying to explain away video of the killings.

“Seeing is believing. And yet for some strange reason, when it comes to videos of police shootings, seeing isn’t believing, ” he said. “When it comes to Bigfoot, people see one blurry video and people dedicate their lives to finding him.”

In the end, Noah called for police to be accountable. He used the example of the Las Vegas Police Department. In 2011, it decided there was a potential for bias and that police could find a better way to deal with suspects and avoid escalating a situation. It reduced its amount of police shootings by 36%.

“I know it’s not perfect, but at least they’re doing something,” Noah said. “And if the police can get their s— together in a city where you can rent a tiger and then get married to a Filipino Elvis Presley, then in my opinion, the rest of America has no excuse.”

Watch the segment below:

