The internet is turning on Trevor Noah, the guy who's replacing Jon Stewart on 'The Daily Show,' after discovering some of his old tweets

Caroline Moss

Early Monday morning it was announced that Trevor Noah, a 31-year-old comedian from South Africa, would be replacing Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show.”

Noah, who has appeared on “The Daily Show” only 3 times, is a standup comic who regularly sells out massive stadiums in South Africa.

But now the internet seems to be turning on Noah, after a deep dive into his Twitter feed revealed jokes that just seemed more offensive than funny.

BuzzFeed’s Tom Gara unearthed most of the tweets, the majority of them from 2011 and 2012.

He then proceeded to retweet some of Noah’s tweets:

Here’s what some people had to say about those tweets:

 And some people were over it before it even began:

 Some thought a firing was in the works, not even 24 hours after publicly announcing he’d be joining the show.

Both sides of the argument seemed to be filling up quickly on Twitter late Monday night into early Tuesday morning: jokes are jokes vs. these jokes were just bad.

Gara also points out:

And perhaps Kevin Roose of Fusion said it best:

 

NOW WATCH: What the Chinese saying ‘The ugly wife is a treasure at home’ actually means

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.