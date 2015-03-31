The internet is turning on Trevor Noah, the guy who's replacing Jon Stewart on 'The Daily Show,' after discovering some of his old tweets

Early Monday morning it was announced that Trevor Noah, a 31-year-old comedian from South Africa, would be replacing Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show.”

Noah, who has appeared on “The Daily Show” only 3 times, is a standup comic who regularly sells out massive stadiums in South Africa.

But now the internet seems to be turning on Noah, after a deep dive into his Twitter feed revealed jokes that just seemed more offensive than funny.

BuzzFeed’s Tom Gara unearthed most of the tweets, the majority of them from 2011 and 2012.

Weird that Trevor Noah didn’t do a quick twitter cleanup before getting the job.

— Tom Gara (@tomgara) March 31, 2015

He then proceeded to retweet some of Noah’s tweets:

Messi gets the ball and the real players try foul him, but Messi doesn’t go down easy, just like jewish chicks. #ElClasico

— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 25, 2012

“Oh yeah the weekend. People are gonna get drunk & think that I’m sexy!” – fat chicks everywhere.

— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 14, 2011

Teboho in English means a tebo slut! RT @tebohomooko: @Trevornoah noah in Sesotho means snake…

— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 3, 2012

I’m watching Olympic women’s hockey. It’s like lesbian porn. Without the porn. #InLove

— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 31, 2012

A hot white woman with arse is like a unicorn. Even if you do see one, you’ll probably never get to ride it.

— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 28, 2011

Here’s what some people had to say about those tweets:

well I can totally see why you’d want this guy to host a television show https://t.co/JCaWYWc5Ib

— Leah Reich (@ohheygreat) March 31, 2015

Not entirely sure how I feel about Noah. His Twitter jokes suck, but his appearances on the Daily Show have been pretty good.

— Peter Sterne (@petersterne) March 31, 2015

Pegging the over/under of when Trevor Noah deletes his Twitter account at 10 hours. Place your bets.

— Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) March 31, 2015

i see we’ve reached the point of the trevor noah news cycle where we retweet the problematic tweets

— Jeb Lund (@Mobute) March 31, 2015

Everything you ever wanted to know about Trevor Noah RT @DLoesch: @EWErickson He sucks. That’s all.

— Scott (@ScottyE_FL) March 31, 2015

And some people were over it before it even began:

If u, 20-smthing journo sitting in an ivory tower, think Trevor Noah’s jokes from 3yrs ago are bad, I challenge u to come up w/ better ones

— Eli Epstein (@EliEpsteinYO) March 31, 2015

Some thought a firing was in the works, not even 24 hours after publicly announcing he’d be joining the show.

We can take comfort in knowing Trevor Noah’s existing Daily Show segments were already terrible, so his firing will be no great loss

— Abraham Riesman (@abrahamjoseph) March 31, 2015

Both sides of the argument seemed to be filling up quickly on Twitter late Monday night into early Tuesday morning: jokes are jokes vs. these jokes were just bad.

Gara also points out:

I retweet not in anger. But it’s an impressive rise for a dude who three years ago was replying to Uberfacts tweets with dick jokes.

— Tom Gara (@tomgara) March 31, 2015

And perhaps Kevin Roose of Fusion said it best:

Prediction: tomorrow will not be kind to @Trevornoah.

— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) March 31, 2015

