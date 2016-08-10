Trevor Noah: Donald Trump is 'right' that the election is rigged

Trevor Noah can agree with Donald Trump on at least one thing.

The “Daily Show” host spent some time Monday night making fun of the Republican presidential candidate for a verbal slip-up in a speech about economic policy earlier that day, but he also addressed a recent theme in Trump’s comments: saying that the current presidential election will be “rigged.”

Fox News’ Sean Hannity said he had “evidence” showing Trump might be right about election rigging: a report that in 2012 Mitt Romney received zero votes in certain inner-city areas of Philadelphia.

“What? So you’re saying that predominantly poor, black neighbourhoods didn’t vote for the rich, white guy?” Noah joked.

But in fact Noah aligns with Trump’s general point. He got specific.

“I know like most things Donald says, it sounds crazy,” the host said. “We had to investigate the claims, and it turns out they’re true.”

At that point Noah turned to gerrymandering, the process by which local legislatures redraw voting districts to keep their respective party in power. As “The Daily Show” points out, in 2012, Democrats running for Congress got more votes nationwide yet Republicans sent more members to the House.

“The more time I spend in America, the more I appreciate Africa’s simplicity, because in Africa they still have the decency to call corruption corruption,” Noah said. “That’s what this is. The more you look at it, the more you see that Donald Trump is right. Elections in America are rigged.”

Noah pulled out another fact: The news that the US Court of Appeals recently ruled that North Carolina’s new voting laws were intentionally designed to discriminate against African Americans.

All of this leads Noah to believe in Trump’s suspicion. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be supporting Trump, and that didn’t stop him from pointing out the candidate’s humorous contradiction after he won the Republican primaries.

“You’ve been hearing me say it’s a rigged system, but now I don’t say it anymore because I won,” Trump told his roaring crowd at the time. “Now I don’t care.”

Watch below:





