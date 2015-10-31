TCU quarterback jukes four defenders in amazing play, gets a high-five from opposing coach

TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin put on a show against West Virginia Thursday night.

Boykin, a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, largely did whatever he wanted on the field, throwing for 388 yards and three touchdowns to go with 84 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

In the third quarter, with TCU leading 37-10, Boykin dropped back for a pass, when several West Virginia defenders broke through the offensive line and began rushing him.

Boykin, with ease, juked out four defenders in a row and rushed for the first down, eding up on West Virginia’s sideline. There, even WVU coach Dana Holgorsen had to appreciate the play:

ESPN’s Jake Trotter asked both parties about it. Boykin said:

“He was literally standing right there, and he just started smiling. I just put my hand up to give him a high-five, and he gave me one. It was kind of unreal.”

Holgorsen said he was too blown away by the play not to acknowledge Boykin:

“He made one of the best plays I’d seen in a while. He was right there, so I didn’t know what the hell else to do. I could’ve started yelling at our guys, but what good is that going to do?”

Holgorsen added that he thinks Boykin is the best player in the country.

While this might rile up some people who thinks opponents shouldn’t be this friendly, it’s a pretty classic moment between a dominant player and a helpless, opposing coach.

