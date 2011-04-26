Ohio State Facing Severe NCAA Penalties As A "Second-Time Violator"

The NCAA sent a letter of allegations to Ohio State that accuses football coach Jim Tressel of not being honest about his reporting of violations by his players.



After being warned in an email that several of his players had been selling memorabilia and associating with a suspected criminal, Tressel contacted his players, a player’s mentor, and even the FBI, but did not tell the compliance officials at his school.

Even worse, by submitting a compliance form to the NCAA stating that he reported the violations as soon as he knew about them, Tressel essentially led the NCAA.

Because of previous violations by the school – including a payment made by a booster to former quarterback Troy Smith – the Buckeyes are considered repeat violators. That means they could face postseason bans, a loss of scholarships, and coach suspensions. It’s also possible that all of their wins from the last regular season could be vacated.

That would also mean two big violations under Tressel’s watch, leaving him vulnerable to dismissal. In fact, if it wasn’t for all those wins over Michigan, he might already be gone.

A “letter of allegation” basically tells the school what they have been accused of and asks them to submit evidence to defend themselves. The school will have a hearing on August 12.

