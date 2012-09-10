Trenton Mayor And His Top Campaign Contributors Have Been Arrested In Corruption Probe

Tony Mack

Photo: Mayor Tony Mack

Trenton, N.J.’s mayor, his top campaign contributor, and six others were arrested by the FBI early Monday as part of a longtime investigation into allegations of nepotism and reckless spending in the mayor’s office.While specific charges against Mayor Tony Mack and campaign contributor Joseph “JoJo” Giorgianni have not yet been released, the arrests come just months after FBI agents searched Trenton City Hall, the mayor’s home, the home of his brother, and Giorgianni’s home in July, NBC New York reported Monday.



Mack has been plagued with corruption allegations since he took office.

He went through a string of business administrators, with the first quitting after only one month and claiming Mack didn’t believe in “good government.”

His housing director was convicted of theft before taking a spot in the administration, Mack’s chief of staff was arrested while allegedly trying to buy heroin, and Mack’s half brother was arrested on suspicion of stealing, according to NBC New York.

And last year, a longtime parks department employee sued Mack, claiming she was fired after she wouldn’t hire his friends and wouldn’t distribute federal grant money to people who hadn’t actually applied for it.

The U.S. Attorney for New Jersey is expected to announce formal charges against Mack and others later today.

