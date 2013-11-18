Washington Redskins Player Says Referee Cursed At Him During The Game

Trent Williams, an offensive tackle for the Redskins is claiming that referee Roy Ellison called him a “garbage a–, disrespectful motherf—–” during Washington’s game against the Eagles on Sunday.

The incident allegedly happened late in the 1st quarter when Williams was at the line about to run a play.

Here’s video of Williams speaking to the media about the incident via Deadspin:

Your browser does not support iframes.

We don’t know the real story yet, and if Ellison actually did say those things to Williams, but other players are backing up his statement:

Multiple players backed up Trent Williams claim of ref cursing at him. Source said interior linemen are mic’d. so team can get sound of it.

— Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) November 17, 2013

