Washington Redskins Player Says Referee Cursed At Him During The Game

Trent Williams, an offensive tackle for the Redskins is claiming that referee Roy Ellison called him a “garbage a–, disrespectful motherf—–” during Washington’s game against the Eagles on Sunday.
The incident allegedly happened late in the 1st quarter when Williams was at the line about to run a play.
Here’s video of Williams speaking to the media about the incident via Deadspin:
We don’t know the real story yet, and if Ellison actually did say those things to Williams, but other players are backing up his statement:
Multiple players backed up Trent Williams claim of ref cursing at him. Source said interior linemen are mic’d. so team can get sound of it.
— Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) November 17, 2013
