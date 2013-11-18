Washington Redskins Player Says Referee Cursed At Him During The Game

Leah Goldman

Trent Williams, an offensive tackle for the Redskins is claiming that referee Roy Ellison called him a “garbage a–, disrespectful motherf—–” during Washington’s game against the Eagles on Sunday.

The incident allegedly happened late in the 1st quarter when Williams was at the line about to run a play.

Here’s video of Williams speaking to the media about the incident via Deadspin:

We don’t know the real story yet, and if Ellison actually did say those things to Williams, but other players are backing up his statement:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.