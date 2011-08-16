Trent Williams orders a $150,000 Blinged out Gorilla Chain

Its one of the most ostentatious things that any professional athlete has ever ordered (as far as we know – feel free to correct our mistakes, we like nothing better then reporting on such stuff). This $150,000 blinged out likeliness of a silver back gorilla is meant for Redskins tackle Trent “Silverback” Williams.



The gorilla even gets a real diamond stud in its year. It has been personally commissioned by the athlete. This guy really loves his diamonds and bling. Made of black and white diamonds – the necklace is about 400 to 500 carats.

The video explains in detail

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Rich Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.