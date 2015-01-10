The Trent Richardson Trade Has Hit Rock Bottom For The Indianapolis Colts

Just 16 months after trading a first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for running back Trent Richardson, the already bad deal has just hit a new low.

One week after being demoted to third-string on the depth chart and not receiving any carries in the Colts’ Wild Card win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Richardson is now practicing with the Colts’ punt team according to Conor Orr of NFL.com.

It was already clear that the Browns won this trade even though they were criticised for the move when it happened, trading away a No. 3-0verall pick after just 17 games in the NFL.

But even then, Richardson was still a part of the Colts’ offence, receiving at least 17 carries and catches in five of the first seven games this season. However, in the final five games of the regular season, Richardson averaged just 6.4 carries per game and he had just six catches in the final seven games.

Then came the first-round of the playoffs. Richardson was demoted and was on the field for just one offensive snap.

Now, the Colts have reached the point where they are hoping for any production from Richardson, even if that means an occasional tackle on special teams.

