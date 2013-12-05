One Screenshot That Explains Why The Colts Benched Trent Richardson 10 Weeks After Trading For Him

The Indianapolis Colts

benched running back Trent Richardson last week, a little over two months after trading a first-round pick for him in a blockbuster deal.

Richardson had been woefully unproductive.

Specifically, he wasn’t breaking any big runs. He’s averaging 2.8 yards per carry (which ranks him 78th out of 82 running backs). He only has six runs of 10 yards or more with the Colts, and one run of 15 yards or more.

He’s getting stuffed on most of his runs, and it’s not his offensive line’s fault (back-up running back Donald Brown is averaging 5.3 yards per carry behind the same line).

This screenshot from CBS’s Pete Prisco sums up what’s ailing Richardson right now. He’s simply not seeing the holes right now.

Richardson took the yellow line on this play (via Pete Prisco):

