Trent Richardson Scores On His First Carry With The Colts

The Browns shocked everyone this week when they traded running back Trent Richardson to the Colts for a 2014 first round draft pick.

But both Richardson and the Browns are having success so far this Sunday. The Browns beat the Vikings on the road, and Richardson scored a touchdown the first time he touched the ball as a Colt.

Not bad (via SB Nation):

