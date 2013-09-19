Trent Richardson Found Out That He Got Traded On The Radio

Ex-Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson says he didn’t find out about his shocking trade to the Indianapolis Colts from the team.

Last night he told reporters he first heard the news on the radio.

From ABC5 in Cleveland:

“One of my friends called me he was like ‘You got traded.’ I was like ‘Man, shut up talking to me get off my phone,'” he said. “I turned on the radio and all of a sudden I heard Cleveland Browns running back has been traded.” “It just hit me in my face,” he said. “I didn’t see it coming.”

Given the immediacy of Twitter and the Internet, it’s remarkable that Richardson was able to avoid the news long enough to hear it on the radio.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter appears to be the first person to tweet the news. But the teams announced it minutes later, so it’s not like the Browns were unprepared for the story to break and didn’t have time to tell Richardson he was being traded.

The trade has more to do with the Browns rebuilding than anything to do with Richardson personally. But he says he’ll be playing with a chip on his shoulder when he makes his Colts debut on Sunday.

