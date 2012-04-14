During Biggest Month Of His Career, An Alabama Running Back Will Take Time To Escort A Leukemia Patient To Her Prom

Photo: Getty Images

With less than two weeks to go until the 2012 NFL Draft, you would understand if Trent Richardson was declining all requests in preparation for the biggest night of his career.But even though most project Richardson as a top-five pick, and with millions of dollars on the line, Richardson will take one night off to escort a young lady with Leukemia to her senior prom.



In a video report at AL.com (via CBSSports.com), Shon Coleman, a senior at Hueytown High School in Alabama, talks about how she was diagnosed with Leukemia as a junior and was unable to attend her junior prom and was without a date for her senior prom.

That’s when her uncle, who apparently has some connections at the University of Alabama, asked around to see if anybody would be interested, and Trent Richardson accepted the offer.

Good for you Mr. Richardson, good for you.

