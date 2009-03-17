Trent Reznor Tries To Keep Tickets Away From Scalpers

As reports of artists and major ticketing companies, like Ticketmaster, profiting from selling tickets on the secondary market emerge, Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor took to the band’s online forum to explain how the group tries to prevent the scalping of their best seats.

He says that his band doesn’t do what other artists do and resell the best seats in a venue through the secondary market for a huge profit. Instead, they distribute 10 per cent of seats in an amphitheatre, usually the best seats in the house, to fans in a presale, taking measures to ensure that buyers can’t profit off the tickets.

Rolling Stone: “We limit the amount you can buy, we print your name on the tickets and we have our own person let you in a separate entrance where we check your ID to match the ticket,” Reznor writes, arguing that the entire secondary ticket market could be eradicated by following a similar protocol for all tickets.

Reznor also criticises the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger, arguing that the combination would increase prices for the best seats at a show.

“[T]hey’ll move to an auction or market-based pricing scheme — which will simply mean it will cost a lot more to get a good seat for a hot show. They will simply BECOME the scalper, eliminating them from the mix.”

Presale tickets for Nine Inch Nails’ tour with Jane’s Addiction went on sale this morning. The official sale begins Friday.

