Apple employee and Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor is selling his Beverly Hills home for $4.5 million

Madeline Stone
Reznor houseJason Merritt / Getty Images, Partners Trust

Nine Inch Nails lead singer Trent Reznor has listed his stylish Beverly Hills home for $US4.495 million, Trulia reports.

Reznor, who served as Beats’ chief creative officer when Apple acquired the company last year, is reportedly playing a “major 7role” in the relaunch of the Beats Music streaming service.

Reznor’s home has five bedrooms and four bedrooms spread out over more than 4,300 square feet of space.

There’s also an infinity pool and a soundproofed studio.

The home, located in the affluent Los Angeles enclave of Beverly Hills, was originally built in 1966.

Reznor purchased the home for $4.1875 million in 2007.

Inside, the home has an airy, open feel.

A music video playing on a big screen in the living room is an allusion to the owner's identity.

The kitchen has dark wood cabinets and furniture.

It also has four ovens and lots of storage for kitchen equipment.

Large French doors open to a patio.

The deck is gorgeous and has plenty of seating.

You can check out views of Los Angeles from the infinity pool.

The view is beautiful any time of the day.

There's also a large fire pit.

And stairs off of the various patios make it easy to get around the house.

The home has five bedrooms in total. The master suite is particularly luxurious.

A private balcony off of the master suite offers its own fireplace.

There's also a large walk-in closet with an abundance of storage space.

A freestanding tub sits on its own platform.

A media room has an exceptionally shaggy carpet.

Not to be outdone by his fellow musicians, Reznor converted his garage into a soundproof studio.

The home is very private, with large gates surrounding the entire property.

