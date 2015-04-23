Apple employee and Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor is selling his Beverly Hills home for $4.5 million

Nine Inch Nails lead singer Trent Reznor has listed his stylish Beverly Hills home for $US4.495 million, Trulia reports.

Reznor, who served as Beats’ chief creative officer when Apple acquired the company last year, is reportedly playing a “major 7role” in the relaunch of the Beats Music streaming service.

Reznor’s home has five bedrooms and four bedrooms spread out over more than 4,300 square feet of space.

There’s also an infinity pool and a soundproofed studio.

