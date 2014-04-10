These 4 Trendy Ingredients Are Taking Over Chain Restaurants

Pear is the new avocado.

The fruit is one of the hottest ingredients in the restaurant industry right now, writes Bret Thorn at Nation’s Restaurant News.

Thorn identifies which ingredients will start popping up on restaurant menus this spring.

Brie.

Brie, a soft, mild, cheese is found on a flatbread at chain Bar Louie, according to NRN. Caribou Coffee is using brie on a new French baguette sandwich.

Pear.

The sweet fruit is being featured in fruit-and-cheese platters at many restaurant chains. BD’s Mongolian Grill recently started offering a Pear margarita. NRN says to expect more pear incorporation in the future.

Ciabatta and Brioche.

The pretzel bun is so last year. Chains like Wendy’s, McDonald’s, and Jack In The Box are experimenting with Brioche, a French-inspired buttery roll.

Ciabatta bread is also popular. The chewy Italian bread is featured on sandwiches at Sonic and Applebee’s.

Mint.

The fresh herb is becoming increasingly popular in New York and Washington restaurants. BD’s is also offering a mint julep cocktail. Mint is expected to grow in popularity.

