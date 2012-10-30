15 Of The Hottest Crowdfunding Sites Out There

Photo: trendwatching.com

Everybody knows about Kickstarter. That’s just the start. These platforms have gone global, and are giving the opportunity to participate in and change projects, rather than just fund them. It’s part of a new movement that trendwatching.com’s latest report calls ‘Presuming.’



Joining a community, finding great stories, and following a product all the way through to its production allows a consumer experience long before the product ships.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.