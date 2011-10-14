People Are Starting To Leave Their Facebook Passwords In Their Will

One in 10 people in the United Kingdom leave their passwords to sites such as Facebook, Flickr, and Tumblr in their will, according to a story in the Guardian.



Facebook makes it difficult for living members to get the passwords of their deceased relatives.

As a result, a “growing numbers of people want their digital identities to be controlled after they are gone,” Emma Barnett writes. “They also want their families to have access to personal photos and home videos which are now more commonly being stored in the cloud, rather in a physical album at home.”

The trend is increasing because people in Britain and all over the world have noticed Facebook walls of the deceased becoming easy targets for hacking and spammers.

The European Union is also considering laws that would give living relatives easier access. But for now, an increasing number of wills will include a strange series of letters and numbers (or, you know, something like noah1234).

