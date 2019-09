John Daly is no stranger to vibrant and daring fashion, and he’s wearing some fantastic Norway-inspired pants at the Open Championship today.



Daly shot a 2-over 72 today before getting in some extra practice on the range.

We’ll let you know if Ian Poulter outdoes Big John later today.

Photo: BBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.