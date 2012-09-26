13 Office Trends That Will Disappear In The Next 5 Years

It never fails — every time someone needs to use the fax machine at Business Insider, they always ask for help.



Why? Because most young workers have only used a fax machine two of three times in their lifetimes.

To attract those young talents, it might be a good idea to know the workplace trends so that your space seem as up-to-date and hip as possible.

LinkedIn surveyed more than 7,000 global professionals in 10 countries to find out which tools and trends will disappear from offices by 2017.

Most of them have become “outdated” because technology is able to substitute them. For example, why need thumb drives when you can use a cloud?

Here are the “endangered species” LinkedIn came up with.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.