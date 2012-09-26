13 Office Trends That Will Disappear In The Next 5 Years

Vivian Giang

office space fax machine

It never fails — every time someone needs to use the fax machine at Business Insider, they always ask for help.

Why? Because most young workers have only used a fax machine two of three times in their lifetimes.

To attract those young talents, it might be a good idea to know the workplace trends so that your space seem as up-to-date and hip as possible. 

LinkedIn surveyed more than 7,000 global professionals in 10 countries to find out which tools and trends will disappear from offices by 2017.

Most of them have become “outdated” because technology is able to substitute them. For example, why need thumb drives when you can use a cloud?

Here are the “endangered species” LinkedIn came up with. 

Copiers — 13% said these are disappearing

Business cards — 15% said these are disappearing

An office with a door — 16% said these are disappearing

USB thumb drives — 17% said these are disappearing

Cubicles — 19% said these are disappearing

The corner office for managers/executives — 21% said these are disappearing

Formal business attire like suits, ties, pantyhose, etc. — 27% said these are disappearing

Desktop computers — 34% said these are disappearing

Desk phones — 35% said these are disappearing

Standard working hours — 57% said these are disappearing

The Rolodex — 58% said these are disappearing

Fax machines — 71% said these are disappearing

Tape recorders — 79% said these are disappearing

