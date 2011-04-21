13 Huge Trends In America's Prescription Drug Habit

Photo: easylocum on flickr

Americans are choosing more often to buy prescription drugs, especially as key patents expire, according to an annual report from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.In recent years, 80% of a brand’s prescription volume was replaced by generic drugs within six months of patent loss.



Per capita drug spending increased by 0.6% in 2010, however, continuing a steady uptrend in pharmaceutical use.

