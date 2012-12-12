TORONTO: The epicentre Of The Gigantic Canadian Housing Bubble [Infographic]

As home prices in Canada continue to trend upwards, there’s been much discussion about whether this country’s housing market is a bubble about to burst. Recent numbers out of Vancouver suggest one of the nation’s biggest and hottest markets is cooling down rapidly.



To help get a handle on housing Canada’s other massive metropolitan area, Canadian Mortgages Inc. has put together this great infographic on the state of Toronto’s housing market:

Photo: Canadian Mortgages Inc.

Many thanks to Danielle Dalkie and the team at Canadian Mortgages Inc. for giving us permission to use this infographic.

