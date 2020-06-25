Tim Cook's plan to take Apple to a new frontier veers off script

Apple

This week: Tim Cook takes Apple to a new frontier

Apple

Apple’s leadership team reported for greenscreen duty on Monday as the iPhone-maker put on the first-ever virtual edition of its developers’ conference. Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, and the rest of the gang were all there, doing their best impersonations of a QVC host, hamming it up for the camera and hard-selling all the latest features and innovations cooked up in Cupertino.

Depending on who you ask, the virtual format was either an awkward infomercial or a much more efficient format that should become the norm.

The event’s headline news was the defenestration of Intel, with Apple confirming that it was ripping Intel’s microprocessors out of its Mac motherboards in coming years and replacing them with its own, home-grown silicon.

The “news” wasn’t really much of a surprise – Intel’s stock even closed slightly higher by day’s end, despite the big customer loss.

Of course, there were product announcements aplenty, from masked memojis to Apple Watch’s handwashing helper, which you can read all about here.

Apple also continued to beat the privacy drum, announcing new “food nutrition” labels for apps that will show you all the personal data an app is tracking about you.

Apple

But a big storyline took place off screen…

Privacy is increasingly important to Apple as it competes with Google for users and developers. But what Apple probably didn’t expect as it was planning its WWDC announcements was that its nemesis, Google, would get a boost of goodwill without doing anything.

That’s because Apple’s App Store was hit with a wave of negative news right before WWDC, including a pair of investigations by the EU and a high-profile spat with the developer of a buzzy new email app called Hey. Apple’s threats of blocking Hey from the App Store made it look like the bad guy compared to Google and its hands-off treatment of app developers.

Tim Cook didn’t mention it during the WWDC broadcast, but on the same day Apple was putting on its big show, Apple separately announced big changes that ease up on its strict App Store rules.

The move appeased developers and Apple ultimately emerged without suffering too much damage. But with Apple trying to differentiate itself from Google based on its privacy policies, the episode was an unwelcome and unplanned script change on its big day – and it may not be the last time.

Google; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Earlier this month, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai made some changes to the senior leadership team at Google. The management reorg comes as Google is navigating a pandemic that some analysts think could cause the company’s revenue to shrink for the first time, as well as growing regulatory scrutiny and employee unrest.

In other words, Pichai’s team of direct reports have their work cut out for them. Check out Hugh Langley’s profiles on the 15 execs that report directly to Pichai:



“We’ve been quiet for far too long as these platforms have amplified polarization within our society, and we’ve bankrolled it.”



– Dashlane CMO Joy Howard tells Business Insider’s Rob Price why the company joined the advertiser boycott of Facebook, alongside Patagonia, Talkspace, REI and others.

Dashlane

Pic o’ the week: Elon Musk’s secret farm in Wisconsin

There’s more to see in Wisconsin than cows and corn. As one sharp-eyed cheesehead noticed recently, Elon Musk appears to have planted a crop of futuristic space-based internet receivers in Wisconsin’s fertile soil.

The mysterious, bulbous devices – tucked among rows of grain corns in Merrillan, Wisconsin and discovered by a telephoto-toting Reddit user by the name of darkpenguin22 – appear to be the clearest images yet of ground antennas for the Starlink satellites.

Courtesy of darkpenguin22 (via Reddit)

Starlink, of course, is the fleet of internet-beaming satellites being shot into orbit by Musk’s SpaceX company. Dave Mosher’s got the full story here.

