Silicon Valley and Trump are united against TikTok — for different reasons

This week: TikTok, the disruption Silicon Valley never saw coming

After the coronavirus, TikTok has emerged as the great transnational obsession of 2020, captivating teens, business chiefs, pundits, political parties, and world leaders – all for different reasons.

It’s all very bizarre. But then again, the US has never really been in a position before when an app from China, and not Palo Alto or Seattle, is setting the agenda and conquering the world (even though Musical.ly, the app TikTok is built on, was originally a Silicon Valley startup before it was acquired by China’s ByteDance).

Expect to see a lot of Kevin Mayer in the coming months. Mayer is a former Disney exec, most recently overseeing the launch of the Disney+ streaming service, who took over as TikTok’s CEO in June. Mayer remains in LA in his new job, thousands of miles away from the headquarters of TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, in Beijing.

That’s no accident of course. Mayer’s job is to convince the world that TikTok is a company that happens to be from China, and not a company that is part of the Chinese state apparatus. How successful he is at that task is anyone’s guess.

According to Ben Thompson, of the influential Statechery blog, the best option for TikTok to avoid the wrath of the US government would be for it to be sold to a non-Chinese owner. There’s probably no shortage of interested buyers – in tech and in the media realm that Mayer hails from – but I’m not so sure there’s a motivated seller.

In the meantime, TikTok is likely to continue to grow the size of its audience and its staff. As the chart below shows, TikTok more than doubled its number of global employees between December 2019 and June 2020.

Depending on where you live, getting a coronavirus test can be a bit of a process. If you’re in Egypt though, you may be lucky enough to get your throat swabbed by the physician of the future. Created by 26-year-old mechanical engineer Mahmoud El Komy, this remote controlled robot can collect oral swabs, take temperatures, and even recognise when people are wearing masks.

The droid picture below is the second version. The third prototype, which El Komy is currently working on, will be able to take nasal swabs!

Tech earnings season kicks off on Thursday, with Netflix, followed by the usual cast of characters, including Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft, through the end of the month. If you’re the type that likes to read up on companies before the numbers hit the tape, here’s a nice overview of who’s who at the streaming giant.

READ:

We mapped out Netflix’s 56 most powerful executives and their roles in an exclusive interactive chart, including its new CMO

