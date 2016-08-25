The 25 top-trending American tourist attractions this summer, according to TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor La Jolla Shores.

Summer may be coming to an end in the USA, but there’s still plenty of time left to take a vacation.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the still-warm weather (or if you want to capitalise on the deals associated with shoulder season), you’ll probably want to go somewhere special.

That’s where TripAdvisor comes in — the hotel booking and review site just announced the results of its Attractions Trend Index, which shows which US activities have received the greatest traveller interest this summer. The analysts came to their results by looking at the increase in search activity on TripAdvisor year over year.

Keep scrolling to see which attractions have been growing in popularity this summer.

25. Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood (Burbank, CA) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 57.7% 24. Bryant Park (New York, NY) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 58.8% 23. Fenway Park (Boston, MA) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 58.9% 22. Statue of Liberty (New York, NY) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 59% 21. Washington Park (Portland, OR) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 61.3% 20. Central Park (New York, NY) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 62.2% 19. The Gondola at Heavenly (South Lake Tahoe, CA) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 63% 18. The Grotto -- National Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother (Portland, OR) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 63.3% 17. Broadway (New York, NY) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 63.7% 16. Disney Springs (Orlando, FL) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 65.3% 15. Pier 39 (San Francisco, CA) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 68.6% 14. Union Station (Denver, CO) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 79.1% 13. Venice Canals Walkway (Los Angeles, CA) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 80.4% 12. 360 Chicago Observation Deck (Chicago, IL) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 87.8% 11. La Jolla Shores (La Jolla, CA) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 88.8% 10. Jackson Square (New Orleans, LA) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 89.9% 9. Watkins Glen State Park (Watkins Glen, NY) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 96.4% 8. The Grand Ole Opry (Nashville, TN) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 107.4% 7. Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster (Pigeon Forge, TN) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 107.6% 6. Newbury Street (Boston, MA) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 108.1% 5. Mount Bonnell (Austin, TX) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 109.2% 4. The Pearl District (Portland, OR) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 109.3% 3. Gatlinburg Scenic Overlook (Gatlinburg, TN) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 112.5% 2. The Magnificent Mile (Chicago, IL) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 118% 1. One World Observatory -- World Trade Center (New York, NY) TripAdvisor Year-over-year search traffic increase: 340.7%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.