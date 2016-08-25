The 25 top-trending American tourist attractions this summer, according to TripAdvisor

Madeline Stone
TripAdvisorLa Jolla Shores.

Summer may be coming to an end in the USA, but there’s still plenty of time left to take a vacation.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the still-warm weather (or if you want to capitalise on the deals associated with shoulder season), you’ll probably want to go somewhere special.

That’s where TripAdvisor comes in — the hotel booking and review site just announced the results of its Attractions Trend Index, which shows which US activities have received the greatest traveller interest this summer. The analysts came to their results by looking at the increase in search activity on TripAdvisor year over year.

Keep scrolling to see which attractions have been growing in popularity this summer.

25. Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood (Burbank, CA)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 57.7%

24. Bryant Park (New York, NY)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 58.8%

23. Fenway Park (Boston, MA)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 58.9%

22. Statue of Liberty (New York, NY)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 59%

21. Washington Park (Portland, OR)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 61.3%

20. Central Park (New York, NY)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 62.2%

19. The Gondola at Heavenly (South Lake Tahoe, CA)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 63%

18. The Grotto -- National Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother (Portland, OR)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 63.3%

17. Broadway (New York, NY)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 63.7%

16. Disney Springs (Orlando, FL)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 65.3%

15. Pier 39 (San Francisco, CA)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 68.6%

14. Union Station (Denver, CO)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 79.1%

13. Venice Canals Walkway (Los Angeles, CA)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 80.4%

12. 360 Chicago Observation Deck (Chicago, IL)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 87.8%

11. La Jolla Shores (La Jolla, CA)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 88.8%

10. Jackson Square (New Orleans, LA)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 89.9%

9. Watkins Glen State Park (Watkins Glen, NY)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 96.4%

8. The Grand Ole Opry (Nashville, TN)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 107.4%

7. Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster (Pigeon Forge, TN)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 107.6%

6. Newbury Street (Boston, MA)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 108.1%

5. Mount Bonnell (Austin, TX)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 109.2%

4. The Pearl District (Portland, OR)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 109.3%

3. Gatlinburg Scenic Overlook (Gatlinburg, TN)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 112.5%

2. The Magnificent Mile (Chicago, IL)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 118%

1. One World Observatory -- World Trade Center (New York, NY)

TripAdvisor

Year-over-year search traffic increase: 340.7%

