TRENDING NOW: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's New Nike Ad

It’s only been up a little more than 24 hours but the new Nike golf ad featuring Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy has already racked up 2.7 million views on YouTube — an impressive pace. It’s the top ad on Unruly’s viral ad chart.



The spot, from Wieden + Kennedy, shows Woods and McIlroy teeing off against each other to land increasingly improbable shots from a driving range.

