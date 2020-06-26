8 streaming TV shows that are trending this week, from Netflix's 'The Politician' to HBO Max's 'Search Party'

Netflix ‘The Politician’ season 2

Netflix’s “The Politician” and HBO Max’s “Search Party” revival are rising in audience demand.

Every week, data company Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the top streaming originals with the biggest week-over-week increase in demand in the US.

These aren’t necessarily the most popular titles, but the ones that are gaining the most momentum.

Despite unfavourable critic reviews for the first season, Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” returned last week to rising audience demand.

This week measured the increase in demand from the week of June 10 to June 16 to the week of June 17 to June 23. These aren’t necessarily the most popular titles in the US, but they are the ones gaining the most momentum among audiences.

HBO Max’s “Search Party” revival is also gaining momentum this week.

Below are the top 8 streaming original TV shows on the rise this week:

8. “Search Party” (HBO Max)

HBO Max

Demand increase: 263.9%

Description: “The disappearance of former college acquaintance Chantal leads several 20-somethings to get entangled in the mystery of how she went missing. Leading the search party is Dory, a lifelong doormat who works as a rich housewife’s assistant. Dory makes it her personal mission to find Chantal and she’s bringing her friends into the investigation with her. Self-diagnosed narcissist Elliott, who puts his ego aside to help Dory, is particularly good at detective work. Bubbly actress Portia excels at chatting up suspects for information because of her desperate need to be in the spotlight. Sheltered Drew has to grow a spine to help solve the mystery and save his deteriorating relationship with Dory. Dory’s ex-boyfriend Julian seeks the truth because of his background as a journalist.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96% (season 2)

What critics said: “As you watch these horrible, but weirdly relatable people get ripped from the cocoons of their own smug self-satisfaction to suffer through the hells created by that self-satisfaction, everything about it just feels indelibly right, and just, and true.” – NPR (season 2)

Season 3 debuted on June 25. See more insights for “Search Party.”

7. “Girls from Ipanema” (Netflix)

Netflix

Demand increase: 271.8%

Description: “A 1950s housewife goes to Rio de Janeiro to meet up with her husband, only to learn he’s deserted her, but decides to stay and open a bossa nova club.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

Season 2 debuted June 19. See more insights for “Girls from Ipanema.”

6. “The Politician” (Netflix)

Netflix

Demand increase: 287.7%

Description: “Rich kid Payton has always known he’s going to be president. But first he has to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: high school.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 43% (season 2)

What critics said: “I didn’t love the first season, but that kind of emptiness was easier to stomach when it was about a high-school election. Translated into the real world, that kind of farce does not feel fun.” – Vulture (season 2)

Season 2 debuted June 19. See more insights for “The Politician.”

5. “Planet Slow Mo” (YouTube)

YouTube

Demand increase: 299.4%

Description: “The Slow Mo Guys travel the globe filming incredible natural wonders in slow mo.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

Season 1 debuted January 23, 2019. See more insights for “Planet Slo Mo.”

4. “Mr. Iglesias” (Netflix)

Netflix

Demand increase: 321.8%

Description: “Hilarious high school teacher Gabriel Iglesias tries to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students at his alma mater.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88% (season 1)

What critics said: “The show does work on its own, sunnier terms.” – Los Angeles Times (season 1)

Season 2 debuted June 17. See more insights for “Mr. Iglesias.”

3. “The Order” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘The Order’

Demand increase: 328.3%

Description:“Out to avenge his mother’s death, a college student pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (season 1)

What critics said: “With engaging characters and with several compelling paths set before its protagonist, this show has legs if it plays its cards right.” – Den of Geek (season 1)

Season 2 debuted June 18. See more insights for “The Order.”

2. “Love, Victor” (Hulu)

Hulu

Demand increase: 485.6%

Description: “Set in the world of the original 2018 film ‘Love, Simon,’ the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92% (season 1)

What critics said: “There are far worse evaluations one could assign to a series than being harmless and kind, like a boy your mother would love you to date, which both Victor and ‘Love, Victor’ prove to be.” – Salon(season 1)

Season 1 debuted June 17.

1. “Karma” (HBO Max)

HBO Max

Demand increase: 796.6%

Description: “Hosted by YouTuber Michelle Khare, Karma takes teen contestants completely off the grid and away from the comforts of home to solve puzzles and conquer physical challenges. Dropped into the middle of the Alpine wilderness – at 6,000 feet above sea level – a group of teenagers from across the country is about to have the adventure of a lifetime. With no phones, no Internet, and no parents, these teens must rely on each other to make it through a unique competition that tests their endurance while also teaching them how karma factors into everything they do – in the game, and in life. Who will stick it out for the chance to win $US50,000 and become the first-ever ‘Karma Champion’?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “The idea that karma is part of the competition makes it immediately interesting.” – Decider (season 1)

Season 1 debuted June 18. See more insights for “Karma.”

