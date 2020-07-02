Mark Zuckerberg's network effects nightmare

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This week: Tech’s “surge” of goodbyes and Facebook’s network effects nightmare

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The tech business thrives on newness – new products, new features, new speeds. Even when the new stuff is really just old stuff with a new name, you can be sure there will a press release to mark the occasion (see: AOL and Yahoo become Oath, circa 2017; and Oath becomes Verizon Media Group, circa 2018).

But a lot of changes in tech lately have involved eliminating things.

The advertising boycott of Facebook, however, is gaining a surprising momentum that feels like a nightmare version of the network effects that helped Facebook grow its audience so rapidly. Instead of users’ sociability contributing to Facebook’s value, the peer pressure among advertisers is now working against it.

Just a couple of weeks ago a handful of brands announced plans to stop advertising on Facebook because of its policies allowing toxic or misleading content. Now the band of boycotters includes giants like Adidas, BestBuy and Coca-Cola.

Is the Facebook boycott approaching a “tipping point” that could significantly harm its revenue? That depends on how long the marketer’s resolve lasts. An anonymous CMO at Fortune 500 company recently told Business Insider’s Lucia Moses: “I’m constantly fighting with our business leads who think it’s killing their business to not be on Facebook.

And this CMO’s perspective on other companies in the boycott says a lot:

“Half the CMOs out there are sincere. The other half are doing it because they’re worried about being tone-deaf,” the person said. “They have all written their boycott statements vaguely enough so they can keep their options open and come back to Facebook.”

Skye Gould/Business Insider

How much does a marketing director at Apple get paid, and how does it compare to what Netflix pays? How about a mechanical engineer at Tesla or Google?

We assembled salary data for 13 of the top tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, Google, Netflix, Tesla, and Uber, based on the companies’ filings to the US government.

These are not estimates: The figures correspond to actual salaries that tech companies report for foreign workers hired through H-1B visas. As such, the interactive database, which lets you drill down by company and by job title, provides a uniquely revealing window into Silicon Valley compensation.



“I’ve seen people fall to the ground and succumb to their circumstances. Or figure out a way to get through that.”



Talend CEO Christal Bemont on growing up in a family of four living in a trailer in Missouri, and what it taught her about resilience and leadership.

Talend

The big picture: So what did you do during lockdown?

Montreal technical director Nicolas Temese wanted to celebrate the 60th birthday of an iconic computer, so he built his own version of an IBM 1401 datacenter – complete with everything from the central processing unit to the punchcard reader – at a tiny scale.

The 1401 is considered one of the first mass-produced computers (a whopping 12,000 units were produced!) and it turned 60 in 2019. Temese began his Lilliputian passion project on his evenings after work in December 2019 and he’s chronicled his progress on Instagram.

Temese’s IBM 1401 is a replica, not a functioning machine, of course. But given the power of Moore’s law and the unpredictable duration of the coronavirus lockdowns, there’s no telling what kind of upgrades he could make.

