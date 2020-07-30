4 Tech CEOs, $4.8 trillion in market value, and a mob of hungry politicians: it's showtime!

Hello and welcome to Trending, Business Insider’s weekly look at the world of tech. I’m Alexei Oreskovic, Business Insider’s West Coast Bureau Chief and Global Tech Editor. If you want to get Trending in your inbox every Wednesday, just click here.

This week: Big Tech’s Big 4 are coming to town

Getty/Carsten Koall/Michael Kovac/Business Insider composite

Get the popcorn and pull up a chair. If you’re even remotely interested in tech then you’ve probably heard that the CEOs of four of the most powerful companies on the planet are due to testify (virtually) in Congress today.

There’s a few reasons why this is a big deal:

Business Insider will be covering the big event as it unfolds, beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, so visit the Business Insider homepage for all the latest.

The day after…

After Wednesday’s action on Capitol Hill, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple and Facebook have a date with Wall Street. All four Big Tech giants report their quarterly results on Thursday in a veritable earningspalooza. Here’s what to expect:

“Any time I start anything new, something bad happens, but there was this moment of, ok, well this is just another bad thing and I guess I’ve done it before.”



– Jen Grant, CEO of Turbo Systems, who graduated from business school after the dotcom boom in 2001, left Google for a startup called Box during the 2008 financial crisis, and started her job at the top of no-code software startup Turbo in March, right as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning.

Turbo Systems Turbo Systems CEO Jen Grant.

We’re five months into lockdown, and I’m still trying to find the ideal mask.

So my curiosity was piqued when I heard about this curious contraption from the good citizens of New Zealand. The battery-operated Atmos mask, from AO Air, has a fan that supplies clean air, as well as a “nanofilter” that removes pollen, dust and other particles. Most importantly, it’s clear, so you can flash a smile, grimace or scowl to all the people doing double-takes when they see you sporting this $US350, space-age mask.

AO Air

