These are the 6 trendiest styles of men's sunglasses right now

Wonder no longer what you should put on your face this summer. We’ve identified the most popular styles real-world men are wearing this season when it comes to shades.

Are you a fan of the classic Wayfarer or are you more of a round frame kind of guy? From fashion-forward or conservative, one of these trends is sure to fit the bill — whatever your style.

