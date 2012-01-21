The 15 Trendiest Hotels On The Planet

Meredith Galante
protea hot hotel

Photo: Protea Hotels

If you’re a trendsetter, picking a hotel in a hot location with the latest amenities is critical for a great vacation.According to TripAdvisor, many of the world’s trendiest hotels are in Europe, though a few are in the U.S.

The travel website released the results of its annual travellers’ Choice awards this week, which rank hotels around the globe based on reviews submitted by the website’s millions of users.

Want to know where trendsetters should stay?

#15 Michelberger Hotel, Berlin, Germany

#14 Aspria Spa + Sporting Club + Hotel; Berlin, Germany

#13 Hotel BLOOM!; Brussels, Belgium

#12 AC Hotel Burgos by Marriott; Burgos, Spain

#11 Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Cape Town; Cape Town, South Africa

#10 W Scottsdale; Scottsdale, Arizona

#9 Art Series - The Cullen; Prahran, Australia

#8 AC Hotel Cordoba Palacio by Marriott; Cordoba, Spain

#7 Los Muelles Boutique Hotel; Carmelo, Uruguay

#6 Kameha Grand; Bonn, Germany

#5 Opus Hotel; Vancouver, Canada

#4 Smyth Hotel - A Thompson Hotel; New York City, New York

#3 citizenM Amsterdam City; Amsterdam, The Netherlands

#2 The ICON Hotel & Lounge; Prague, Czech Republic

#1 Villa Zest Boutique Hotel; Cape Town, South Africa

Want to live the life of luxury while on vacation?

DON'T MISS: The 20 Best Luxury Hotels In The World, According To travellers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.